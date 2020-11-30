Natixis Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406,664 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after buying an additional 13,561,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after buying an additional 6,490,181 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,658,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,908,000 after buying an additional 789,833 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,521,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,128,000 after buying an additional 178,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $31.09 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.