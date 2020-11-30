Natixis Buys New Position in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 392,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 59,086 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon National by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Horizon National by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Shares of FHN opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. First Horizon National Co. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,755.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.