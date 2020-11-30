Natixis Buys New Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Natixis acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 77.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 48.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 29,459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $53.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.