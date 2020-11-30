Natixis Buys 78,547 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,547 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Discovery were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Discovery by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,411,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,362 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,552,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,947,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Discovery by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,945,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

DISCK opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

