Natixis Boosts Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in DaVita were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DaVita by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in DaVita by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In related news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,991,806 shares in the company, valued at $175,278,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John M. Nehra bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,590 shares of company stock worth $18,132,506 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $109.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $114.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

