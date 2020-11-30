Natixis Acquires 27,834 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Natixis raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 92.0% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $121.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.05. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

