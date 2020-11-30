MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $454.23 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.57 and a 200-day moving average of $371.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total value of $2,443,227.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,636 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,540 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

