MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 35,000 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Baxter International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock opened at $75.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.