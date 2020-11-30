MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 193,122 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193,122 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $469,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $49,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,758. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock opened at $135.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $139.17.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.42.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.