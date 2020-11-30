MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Position in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLIBA. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 11,878.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,600 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the third quarter worth $69,894,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,768,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,761,000 after purchasing an additional 414,615 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 535,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 404,902 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 3rd quarter worth $22,513,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $91.31 on Monday. GCI Liberty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $93.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, analysts forecast that GCI Liberty, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLIBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $6,891,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

