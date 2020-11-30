MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 764,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.20% of National Oilwell Varco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 20.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $13.15 on Monday. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

