MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 53,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $383,426.33. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBHT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.78.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $135.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $144.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

