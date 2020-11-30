MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in eBay by 790.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. Cfra raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $51.34 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

