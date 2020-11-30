MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $6.27 Million Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $88.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.98.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

