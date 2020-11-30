MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $5.15 Million Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3,637.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 190,219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,060 shares of company stock worth $5,035,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.84.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $96.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.