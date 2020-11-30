MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108,100 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in PulteGroup by 172.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

