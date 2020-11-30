MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $6.06 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in AMETEK by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AMETEK by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,970,000 after purchasing an additional 277,390 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,733.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,571. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK stock opened at $119.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.05. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $121.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

