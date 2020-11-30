MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

NYSE:TSN opened at $65.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

