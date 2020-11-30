MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.06% of Evergy worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,034,000 after purchasing an additional 544,438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.