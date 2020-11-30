MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $6.68 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 312,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

TJX stock opened at $63.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.91, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

