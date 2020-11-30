MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $5.73 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121,737 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.09% of AECOM worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in AECOM by 14.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 190.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $52.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 1.64. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

