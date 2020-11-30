MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $5.12 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 181.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $245.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.96, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.89 and a 200 day moving average of $208.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $259.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total value of $4,616,448.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,435.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,352,482 shares of company stock valued at $572,874,930 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

