MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.05% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $45.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

