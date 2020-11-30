MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.06% of Santander Consumer USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,996,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,269,000 after buying an additional 139,262 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 493.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,063,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after buying an additional 884,179 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 8.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares during the period.

SC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

NYSE:SC opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

