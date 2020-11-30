MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 16,000 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,186,000 after purchasing an additional 756,410 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 539,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $83,346,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,770,000 after purchasing an additional 439,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 236,385 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $198.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.28. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $206.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.42.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,274 shares of company stock valued at $24,734,707. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.