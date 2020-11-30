Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,224 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Morgan Stanley worth $100,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $63.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

