Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.16% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $232.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.01. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $240.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $61,028,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

