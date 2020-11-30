Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.3% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,126.68 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,228.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,085.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $929.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

