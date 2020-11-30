MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) CEO Sells $319,660.00 in Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $319,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,557,919.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.17 million and a PE ratio of 9.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 19.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MetroCity Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetroCity Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

