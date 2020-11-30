Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy Purchases 69,087 Shares

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy purchased 69,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $252,167.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $3.83 on Monday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 869,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

