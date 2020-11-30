Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Purchases $138,976.08 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 9,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $138,976.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $153.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.72 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 28.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter valued at $2,149,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,072,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

