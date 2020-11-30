Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) versus Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Financial Comparison

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) and Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and Otis Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Philips $21.82 billion 2.15 $1.31 billion $2.26 22.85 Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than Otis Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and Otis Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Philips 5.87% 15.28% 6.62% Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Koninklijke Philips pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Otis Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Koninklijke Philips pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otis Worldwide has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Koninklijke Philips and Otis Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Philips 1 2 8 0 2.64 Otis Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00

Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.95%. Given Otis Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Otis Worldwide is more favorable than Koninklijke Philips.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Koninklijke Philips shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Otis Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Koninklijke Philips beats Otis Worldwide on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services. The company also offers monitoring and analytics solutions; sleep and respiratory care solutions; emergency care and resuscitation solutions; data, analytics, and actionable workflow products; and connected care informatics solutions. In addition, it provides power toothbrushes; infant feeding and digital parental solutions; male grooming and beauty products; and kitchen appliances, home care, garment care, and coffee products. Further, the company offers digital frameworks that connect consumers, patients, healthcare providers, payers, and partners in a cloud-based connected health ecosystem of solutions, products, systems, services, and devices. It has a strategic collaboration with BioIntelliSense to integrate BioSticker medical device into the company's remote patient monitoring offering to help monitor at-risk patients from the hospital into the home; and a collaboration with Singapore General Hospital to establish the digital and computational pathology center of excellence. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Philips N.V. in May 2013. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

