KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Sells $1,867,659.00 in Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 100,900 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,867,659.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 94,200 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,748,352.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $48,551.73.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 16,090 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $297,825.90.

KREF opened at $18.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

