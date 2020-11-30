Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) vs. PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Head to Head Comparison

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of PDF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and PDF Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $568.29 million 15.01 -$159.61 million N/A N/A PDF Solutions $85.58 million 9.52 -$5.42 million ($0.17) -130.88

PDF Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsoft Cloud.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud N/A N/A N/A PDF Solutions -7.12% -3.15% -2.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kingsoft Cloud and PDF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 0 0 1 0 3.00 PDF Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

PDF Solutions has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given PDF Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Kingsoft Cloud.

Summary

Kingsoft Cloud beats PDF Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others. It also provides advertising placement agency services and AIoT solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is a subsidiary Kingsoft Corporation Limited.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, which consist of Exensio Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected from design-for-inspection (DFI) on-chip instruments using the eProbe tool; Exensio Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. The company also provides DFI Systems, such as DFI on-chip instruments, and eProbe non-contactless E-beam tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips and pdFasTest electrical testers. In addition, it offers Software-as-a-Service, software related services, and IYR services. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

