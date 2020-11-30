King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 250 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 956,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,567,000 after buying an additional 247,437 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 34,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $230.75 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $234.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.