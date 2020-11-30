King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastenal by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,380,000 after buying an additional 432,559 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

