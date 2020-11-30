King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $456.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $460.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.44.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $23,954,139. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

