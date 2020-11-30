King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $514,000 Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 85.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after buying an additional 315,951 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $190,526.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,476 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFPT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.59.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $101.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average of $109.08.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

