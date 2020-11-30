King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $492,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $306.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

