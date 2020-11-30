King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $474,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

