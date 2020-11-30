King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 548 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,322,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,048,000 after acquiring an additional 155,238 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,087,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 31.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,869,000 after buying an additional 268,025 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 896,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,295,000 after buying an additional 73,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,452,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $167,101.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,189,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

LPLA opened at $92.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

