Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Director Acquires $226,575.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Director Robert S. Singer acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KDP opened at $30.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,802 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 340.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,637,000. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

