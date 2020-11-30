Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CCL shares. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

