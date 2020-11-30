Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH opened at $53.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.