Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.41% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIDU. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 582,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 48,993 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,786,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 104,478 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2,343.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 159,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $46.58 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03.

