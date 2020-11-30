Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 94,271 VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

PFXF stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.