Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1,327.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 444,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 412,937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 380,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 68,991 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $27.17 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38.

