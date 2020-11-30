Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120,034 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 341,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,071,000 after purchasing an additional 91,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $226.71 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

