Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock worth $220,133. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

NYSE PEG opened at $59.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.