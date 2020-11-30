Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 188.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.88.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $200.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $207.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

